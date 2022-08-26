FIFA, the world's football governing body, on Friday lifted its suspension on the All India Football Federation. The move means India will remain the hosts for the U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in October. "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," FIFA wrote in its official release. "The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs."

"FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," FIFA wrote.

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned," the statement concluded.

FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties" and had said the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned".

On Tuesday, the AIFF had requested the FIFA to lift the ban imposed on it following Supreme Court's decision to terminate the mandate of Committee of Administrators.