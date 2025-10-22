FC Goa vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Megastar Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing from action, but that will hardly make things easier for FC Goa, who face an uphill task against Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr in their third Group A fixture of the AFC Champions League Two in Margao on Wednesday. There was huge anticipation that the Portuguese great would travel with Al Nassr, marking his first appearance in India, but Ronaldo decided to give the trip a miss. Apart from Ronaldo, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is another notable absentee. However, their absence is unlikely to dent the Saudi Arabian side's strength, with the Riyadh-based heavyweights arriving in Goa high on confidence after two strong outings in Group A.

Here are the Live Score And Updates from FC Goa vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League Two match -