FA Cup: Liverpool Beat Chelsea On Penalties To Clinch Title
FA Cup: Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to clinch the title.
Liverpool won the 2021-22 FA Cup title.© AFP
Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday after the match finished goalless following extra-time. The shootout finished 6-5, with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the winning spot-kick after Mason Mount's effort was saved by Alisson Becker.
More to follow...
