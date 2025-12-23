Patson Daka escaped serious injury after his goal celebration went horribly wrong during Zambia's 1-1 draw against Mali at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The striker, who plays for Championship side Leicester City, landed awkwardly on his neck while attempting a backflip after scoring a late equalizer for his side. Fans were left worried about his health when the celebration went wrong, but it was later revealed that the striker avoided any major injury. Mali looked en route to victory, but Daka came to Zambia's rescue with a brilliant diving header to cancel out Lassine Sinayoko's goal.

Celebrations erupted after the equalizer, and while Daka attempted a backflip, his arm gave way, causing him to land on his neck. Players, officials, and fans were all concerned, but after some time, he managed to get back on his feet and continue the game.

Earlier, a spectacular bicycle kick earned royal approval for Ayoub El Kaabi as host Morocco opened the 35th Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday.

Home fans, including Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan-who greeted the players before kickoff-had endured a frustrating game as island nation Comoros, ranked 108th in the world, stubbornly held out against one of the tournament favorites.

Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor even saved an early penalty from Soufiane Rahimi.

Brahim Diaz finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, setting off relieved celebrations around the stadium, before El Kaabi sealed the win with an overhead kick in the 74th.

The prince, watching from his royal box, was unable to conceal his delight as he applauded.

Morocco's quest to become a soccer superpower is a family affair. It was a passion for the prince's grandfather, Hassan II, and the current king, Mohammed VI, who oversaw one of the most aggressive buildouts in African sporting history to achieve his aim. The Kingdom is set to be a main co-host of the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Mohammed VI's portrait was beside Gianni Infantino as the FIFA president proclaimed in French before kickoff, "This will be the best ever Africa Cup of Nations!"

The only blemish from a Moroccan point of view was an early injury to team captain Romain Saiss, who wiped away tears as he left the field.

"He felt something behind his knee, but we don't know if it is muscular or something else," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said. "We hope it's not too serious and that we can get him back later."

Morocco's regular captain, Achraf Hakimi, remained among the substitutes after recovering from an ankle injury.

"We are being very careful with him," Regragui said.

(With AP inputs)