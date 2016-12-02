Ex-FIFA Chief Sepp Blatter Set to Learn Ban Appeal

Sepp Blatter was a former president of FIFA and was forced to step down.

Zurich:

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter will learn on Monday whether his appeal against a six-year ban from football has been successful, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Once the most powerful man in football, Blatter is serving a ban over ethics violations relating to a suspect $2 million payment he authorised in 2011 to former UEFA boss Michel Platini.

The 80-year-old Swiss served as FIFA chief from 1998 to 2015.

Both Blatter and Platini were originally banned for eight years by the sport's world governing body, but that was reduced to six years by a FIFA appeals panel in February. Platini had his ban cut by a further two years by CAS in May.

The result of Blatter's appeal will be made public at 1400 GMT (1500 local time) on Monday.

A CAS statement confirmed: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will issue its decision in the arbitration procedure between Joseph S Blatter and the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) at 3.00pm (Swiss time) on Monday, December 5 2016."