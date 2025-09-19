Enzo Maresca insists exiled Chelsea flops Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi have no reason to complain about being forced to train alone. Sterling and Disasi failed to secure moves away from Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline after falling out of favour with Blues boss Maresca. It was reported on Thursday that the Professional Footballers' Association had contacted the club over the conditions the pair are working under this season after they were isolated from the first team squad by Maresca.

Consigned to the so-called Chelsea 'bomb squad', England forward Sterling and French defender Disasi are training and eating alone and at different times to the rest of the team.

Former Manchester City star Sterling, who had an unsuccessful loan spell at Arsenal last season, still has two years to run on the contract he signed in 2022.

Disasi, signed from Monaco in 2023, is under contract for four more years and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester United on Saturday, Maresca defended his handling of the situation.

"I've been in Raheem's situation and Axel's situation as a player. I know that it's not the best feeling, because if you're a player it means you want to train and play," Maresca told reporters on Friday.

"But for different reasons, the situation is what it is in this moment. I know that the club is giving them the opportunity to work in the right way, and this is the only thing I can say.

"It's something you like to talk about but it's not just Chelsea, it's any club in the world, I can promise you.

"Italy, Spain, England, France, USA, Brazil, any country in the world. For any reason the player and the club doesn't find a solution, if you are not involved in the squad you are not involved in the squad."

FIFA, football's world governing body, has regulations regarding players who are isolated from squads in circumstances that could constitute abusive conduct by a club, which may entitle an individual to terminate their contract early.

It is understood Chelsea attempted to facilitate moves for Sterling to Bayern Munich and Napoli during the summer but that the 30-year-old's preference was to remain in England for family reasons.

With that in mind, Maresca has limited sympathy for his exiled duo.

"My father is 75 years old, and for 50 years he has been a fisherman working from two o'clock in the morning until 10 o'clock in the morning," he said.

"This is sad in life. Not here the way (Sterling and Disasi) work."

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho is in line to make his full debut against his former side United at Old Trafford this weekend.

Asked about any possibly hostile reception the Argentine winger might received from home fans, Maresca said: "You have to learn to handle these kind of things.

"We are happy with the way he's adapting to our style, what we want from our wingers. I think he's ready to start tomorrow."

