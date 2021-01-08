The English Football League (EFL) on Friday said that 112 individuals have returned positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing. The EFL said as many as 3,507 players and club staff from 66 EFL clubs were tested for COVID-19. "Following the latest round of mandated Covid-19 tests, the EFL can confirm that 3,507 players and Club staff from 66 EFL Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with 112 individuals testing positive," EFL said in a statement.

"This week's testing programme incorporated all EFL Clubs who are participating in the FA Cup Round 3 fixtures, and the remaining 6 EFL Clubs who did not feature will be tested ahead of their next League fixture with results announced in due course," it added.

EFL said the players or club staff, who have tested positive, will self-isolate for a period of 10 days in line with the government guidance.

The EFL's Medical Advisors Dr Richard Higgins and Dr Subhashis Basu, in a statement, said: "Today's results reflect the current speed at which the virus is spreading amid the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, but the low reported numbers across the overwhelming majority of Clubs means we remain confident that our protocols continue to mitigate against the spread of infection as intended."

Promoted

"The protocols, supported by the Clubs and government, are allowing us to continue playing fixtures as scheduled but we cannot be complacent, which is why recently enhanced matchday and non-matchday COVID protocols have been issued to underpin the re-introduction of a League-wide testing programme which commences next week. Medical advice continues to support that following these protocols is the most successful route to mitigating against the spread of infection."

Also, the EFL and Professional Footballers Association (PFA) will be introducing twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for all 72 clubs from January 11. "No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League," EFL said.