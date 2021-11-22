Story ProgressBack to home
England Manager Gareth Southgate Extends Contract To 2024
Having recently finished as runners-up in Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate has extended his contract as England manager to 2024.
Gareth Southgate has extended his England contract to 2024.© AFP
Gareth Southgate has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension after leading England to the final of Euro 2020, the Football Association (FA) announced on Monday. "The FA is delighted to confirm Gareth Southgate and (assistant) Steve Holland have signed new contracts through to December 2024," the FA said in a statement.
More to follow...
