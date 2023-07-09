Story ProgressBack to home
England Beat Spain To Win Under-21 Euro
England won the under-21 European Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones' goal beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday's final
England players celebrate.© AFP
England won the under-21 European Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones' goal beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday's final. In a dramatic finale, Spain captain Abel Ruiz had a 99th-minute penalty saved by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to preserve England's record of not conceding a goal all tournament.
Lee Carlsley's men won all six games in Georgia and Romania to continue a golden age for England's youth sides.
The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at under-19 level and won the under-17 and under-20 World Cups back in 2017.
