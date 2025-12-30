The legendary Brazilian full-back Cafu has reaffirmed his unwavering belief in young Real Madrid forward Endrick, describing the teenager as his "biggest hope" for the future of football. Speaking at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, the two-time World Cup-winner addressed concerns regarding Endrick's lack of starts since his high-profile move to Los Blancos. Despite the fierce competition for places in Xabi Alonso's star-studded squad, Cafu insists that the 18-year-old's current fringe status is merely a temporary phase in a much larger journey.

"He is an excellent player for me," Cafu told NDTV on the sidelines of the Dubai Sports Summit on Tuesday. "It is not difficult for me to say that he will be one of the best players in the game. He has a lot of potential."

Endrick, who joined the Spanish giants from Palmeiras in 2024, has found himself competing with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo in attack. While fans and pundits have questioned whether his development might stall on the bench, Cafu urged for a long-term perspective.

The legendary full-back highlighted two key factors that he believes will define Endrick's trajectory in the Spanish capital: patience and stability.

The transition from South American football to the relentless pressure of the Bernabeu is rarely easy. For Endrick to fulfil his "world-class" destiny, Cafu believes the environment around him must remain supportive.

Allowing the player to adapt to the tactical rigours of European football, especially under a young manager like Xabi Alonso, without the pressure of being an immediate starter, is key.

"With a little bit of patience and stability, he will definitely become one of the best players in the world," Cafu concluded.

The endorsement from an icon in the game like Cafu carries significant weight. Despite early struggles at Real Madrid, Cafu wants Endrick to treat this phase as a marathon, not a sprint. After all, he remains the "biggest hope" of Brazil for him.