 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Egypt To Host 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations

Updated: 08 January 2019 17:28 IST

It will be the fifth time Egypt stage the biennial showpiece of African football after 1959.

Egypt To Host 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations
The CAF executive committee preferred Egypt to South Africa as replacements. © AFP

The CAF executive committee preferred Egypt to South Africa as replacements for original hosts Cameroon, who were dropped due to delays in preparations and concerns over security. It will be the fifth time Egypt stage the biennial showpiece of African football after 1959, when the country was called the United Arab Republic, 1974, 1986 and 2006. Egypt only entered the running to host the Cup of Nations when fellow north African country Morocco announced they would not bid to do so. Morocco were the hot media favourites to replace Cameroon as hosts and Egypt said they "did not want to compete against a fellow Arab nation".

Egypt boast many international-standard venues with the Cairo International Stadium (72,000) and Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria (87,000) boasting the largest capacities.

The choice of Egypt will immediately make them favourites to win a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations this year.

They won three of the four previous tournaments they hosted, failing only in 1974 when they were beaten by Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) in the semi-finals.

The star of the current team, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah, is favourite to retain the African Player of the Year award in Dakar later Tuesday.

Comments
Topics : Egypt Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • It will be the fifth time Egypt stage the biennial showpiece
  • The CAF executive committee preferred Egypt to South Africa
  • Egypt boast many international-standard venues
Related Articles
Mohamed Salah Set To Retain African Player Of The Year Title
Mohamed Salah Set To Retain African Player Of The Year Title
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Directly From Corner Kick For Egypt Before Limping Off Injured
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Directly From Corner Kick For Egypt Before Limping Off Injured
Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric Nominated For FIFA Best Player Award
Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric Nominated For FIFA Best Player Award
FIFA World Cup 2018: Record-Breaking Goalkeeper Saves Penalty, But Egypt Fall To Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup 2018: Record-Breaking Goalkeeper Saves Penalty, But Egypt Fall To Saudi Arabia
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia Highlights: Uruguay Beat Russia To Top Group A; Egypt Lose
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia Highlights: Uruguay Beat Russia To Top Group A; Egypt Lose
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.