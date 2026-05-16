One of the greatest strikers of his generation, Edin Dzeko played a big role in Schalke's promotion to the Bundesliga. Dzeko, who arrived at the club during the January transfer window, was instantly able to use his experience and skills to emerge as a difference-maker for the club in their pursuit of the German top-flight. With promotion sealed, Dzeko breathed a sigh of relief. Despite being 40, Dzeko had multiple options over the summer, but he chose to join Schalke, hoping to use his Bundesliga experience to not just help the club climb the ladder to the top division, but also prepare in the best possible manner for the FIFA World Cup in the summer with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaking to NDTV during a media conference, Dzeko opened up on his decision to join Schalke in January, explaining why the Gelsenkirchen club was the perfect fit for him.

"Yeah, I mean, in January it was about playing more. And obviously playing for a big club with great fans at a great stadium was the main reason I came here.

"And obviously, because Schalke were fighting for promotion to the Bundesliga, I wanted to help this great club to go up again. And obviously playing time, which I needed for my games for the national team, which we had in March, the play-off against Wales and then obviously Italy," he said.

When asked if he plans to stay with Schalke next season, Dzeko hinted that he is open to the possibility but wants to speak to the club first.

"About my future, yeah, I'm thinking every day, but we'll see. First, I have to talk with Schalke to see what their plans are and then we'll decide. Great, thank you so much," he said.

On being asked about 'rescuing' Schalke from the second division and bringing them back to the Bundesliga, Dzeko said that he didn't see the transfer as a 'rescue mission', but rather that he wanted to do his bit in pushing the club's pursuit of success and reach the Bundesliga, the league they deserve to play in.

"Well, I wouldn't say it's a rescue mission because Schalke were already at the top of the table in January and obviously they needed another push, let's say, like this, and some more quality in the team as well. The second part of the season is always more difficult because all the teams are fighting for something, either relegation or going up to the Bundesliga.

"So the club brought in like four or five more players, and that was the big decision for the club because I think all the players that came in January helped the team a lot, and at the end, we are going to the Bundesliga well-deserved. Like I said, my decision in January was also part of that. I really wanted to help this team go back to where they deserve to be," he replied.

After joining Schalke in January, Dzeko ended up scoring six times for the club. He has now shifted his focus to the FIFA World Cup with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

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