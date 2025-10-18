East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Updates, IFA Shield Final: The starting lineups have been announced by East Bengal and Mohun Bagan ahead of their highly-anticipated IFA Shield 2025 final clash in Kolkata. East Bengal are aiming for a record-extending 30th IFA Shield title. They are yet to concede a goal in the ongoing tournament. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan are hunting for their first IFA Shield title since 2003. Both teams have not lost a match so far in the tournament, winning both group games in convincing fashion en route to the final.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, IFA Shield Final LIVE Updates, straight from Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata:
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Mohun Bagan starting XI
Here is how Mohun Bagan will lineup for the IFA Shield Final!
The chosen XI for the ultimate showdown #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/CMS7UNiwDQ— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) October 18, 2025
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: East Bengal starting XI
Here's East Bengal's starting XI for the IFA Shield Final!
Your polas to take the field in the #IFAShield final!— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 18, 2025
VYBK, Kolkata
6 PM
Live on SSEN#JoyEastBengal #KolkataDerby #Mission30 pic.twitter.com/13xlcJ4BT8
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Both teams in good form
Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan comprehensively won their two respective group games to reach the IFA Shield Final. East Bengal have scored 6 goals and conceded none, while Mohun Bagan have slammed in 7 goals and conceded just 1 en route to the final.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: East Bengal eye 132-year history!
The IFA Shield is the third-oldest football tournament in India, with the first edition having been held way back in 1893. East Bengal are the most successful club in the competition's history, having won 29 titles to date.
If they win today, East Bengal will become the first club to win 30 IFA Shield titles - a huge milestone.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of the IFA Shield 2025 final between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan! Another high-profile Kolkata derby awaits us today. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.