East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming, IFA Shield: East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan in a highly-anticipated Kolkata derby final of the IFA Shield on Saturday. Both teams won their two group games with ease, booking a spot in the final. East Bengal are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, while Mohun Bagan are the top scorers of the competition. East Bengal are the record winners of the tournament, and are aiming to become the first team to win the IFA Shield 30 times. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan will be seeking their first taste of IFA Shield glory since 2003.

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match take place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final will take place on Saturday, September 18 (IST).

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match be held?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata, India.

What time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield final match will be live streamed on the SSEN app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)