Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup Quarterfinal, Live Streaming: East Bengal are all set to face Mohun Bagan in the quarterfinal match of Durand Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The highly anticipated Kolkata derby promises to be a great spectacle for the fans as both the teams share a memorable rivalry. While Mohun Bagan have traditionally dominated the derby at the top level, East Bengal claimed the bragging rights in their last meeting in a thrilling 3-2 win in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division last month, albeit with their developmental squads.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming, Durand Cup Quarterfinal Live Telecast, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will take place on Sunday, August 17 (IST).

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal match be held?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will start at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be televised live on on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Duran Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV platform.

(With PTI Inputs)