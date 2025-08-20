East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live, Durand Cup Semi-final: A reinvigorated East Bengal face tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the second semifinals of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. The Red and Gold Brigade made it to the semifinals after their 2-1 quarterfinal derby victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. On other other hand, Debutants Diamond Harbour FC stunned ISL side Jamshedpur FC with a commanding 2-0 victory to book their spot in the last-four stage.
Here are the Live Score and Updates of East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup Semi-final match -
East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live: An impressive transformation of EBFC
Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from a side that struggled in recent derbies to one brimming with confidence and tactical sharpness. The Spanish tactician, who had yet to win a Kolkata Derby since his appointment, finally broke the jinx against Mohun Bagan and now sets his sights on extending this remarkable journey. Bruzon acknowledges the unique challenge that awaits his team, understanding that Diamond Harbour's fearless approach and tournament momentum make them dangerous opponents.
East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour Live: A look at teams' show in quarterfinals -
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 second semifinal. Both the teams fight for the remaining one spot in the final as NorthEast United have already reached the summit clash. Stay connected for the live score and all the updates related to this game.