Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from a side that struggled in recent derbies to one brimming with confidence and tactical sharpness. The Spanish tactician, who had yet to win a Kolkata Derby since his appointment, finally broke the jinx against Mohun Bagan and now sets his sights on extending this remarkable journey. Bruzon acknowledges the unique challenge that awaits his team, understanding that Diamond Harbour's fearless approach and tournament momentum make them dangerous opponents.