On a high after a three-game unbeaten run, hosts East Bengal will hope to continue their momentum when they clash against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Thursday. East Bengal registered two straight victories but the Juggernauts will present a tough challenge, having defeated the Kolkata-based side 2-1 earlier this season. The Juggernauts are placed fifth in the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. East Bengal FC have been on the rise of late, securing seven points from nine matches.

After enduring a difficult start with seven losses in their opening eight matches, the Red & Gold Brigade, under coach Oscar Bruzon, appear to have turned the tide and a win on Thursday would mark East Bengal FC's first three-match winning streak in the ISL.

Defensive solidity has been key to their turnaround, with two consecutive clean sheets at home. The last time they achieved a longer streak was in December 2023, which included a goalless draw against Odisha FC.

Odisha, on the other hand, boast the league's most efficient attack this season, having found the back of the net every 43 minutes this season. Their 23 strikes thus far are the most that they have managed after 11 games in any season.

Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall lead the charts after netting seven and four times respectively.

After conceding in six straight away games, Odisha's backline held firm in their last away fixture, securing a stunning 6-0 win against Hyderabad FC.

In their nine matches so far, Odisha FC have emerged victorious seven times, whereas East Bengal FC have won only once.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon acknowledged his team's admirable run of form but maintained that they still have a long way to go to realise their ambitions for the season.

"The players are positive. We are not conceding too many chances. We are a team that is on a good run of results. But, we are still far off from where we want to be in the league table," Bruzon said.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera, too, appreciated East Bengal FC for making some key improvements in the last few matches.

"East Bengal FC are a very competitive team. They're working well, improving not just footballing wise but also in terms of their mental motivation. It will be a very difficult game," Lobera said. PTI ATK AH AH

