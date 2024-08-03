Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to register their first win and stay in contention for the knockouts when they take on fellow Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC in the Group D encounter of the Durand Cup 2024 at Jamshedpur's JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday. The Marina Machans fell to a narrow loss to Indian Army FT in their opener, conceding a goal late in the first half. Despite their best efforts to level the scores in the second period, Chennaiyin couldn't find the equaliser, leaving them third in the group table after the first round of matches - albeit within touching distance of the top.

“As a team, in the last game we attacked, especially in the second half. We created chances. But once you create chances, you need to make use of them and try to put the ball in the goal. So I think in the next game, we need to create chances and also make use of the chances and try to score goals, because until you don't score goals, your defence is always under pressure,” commented assistant coach Noel Wilson.

A win against ‘hosts' Jamshedpur could see Chennaiyin leapfrog their ISL counterparts, provided the scoreline and the result from the other game turn in their favour. After three games, the teams topping the groups will progress to the quarter-finals along with the two best second-placed teams.

“I think both the remaining games are very important for us. We have to go and we have to win this game [Jamshedpur FC]. We are playing against a good opponent. But then again, once we go on the field and if we work hard together as a team and make use of the chances we create, I think things can turn around because if you win the next game, there's always a chance when you play the third game.

“So there are chances for us to qualify, but then we have to win games to qualify and for that we have to work harder and try to get a good result in the next game,” Wilson added.

Presently in its 133rd edition, the Durand Cup is the oldest existing football club competition in Asia, and the fifth oldest in the world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement