Dominik Szoboszlai produced a sublime goal and a ridiculous error as Liverpool eased to a 4-1 win over third-tier Barnsley to reach the FA Cup fourth round. The Hungarian international unleashed a rocket into the top corner from long range to open the scoring at Anfield on Monday. Jeremie Frimpong doubled the home side's lead before half-time. But Szoboszlai gifted the League One side a route back into the tie when he fluffed an attempted backheel inside his own box and Adam Phillips gratefully smashed home.

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane was furious his side were not awarded a penalty midway through the second half for a trip by Szoboszlai on Reyes Cleary.

Arne Slot was forced to empty his bench of key players as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch were introduced just after the hour mark.

Liverpool laboured going forward for most of the second period until their star duo of substitutes clicked to clinch victory in the final six minutes plus added time.

Ekitike's deft flick found Wirtz, who curled into the top corner for his third goal in five games since breaking his duck in his 23rd appearance for the Reds.

The roles were reversed in stoppage time as Wirtz unselfishly crossed for Ekitike to tap in.

Liverpool's reward is a home tie against Manchester United's conquerors Brighton in round four.

