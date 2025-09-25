The Kolkata Derby will light up the group stage of the Super Cup as arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were drawn together on Thursday and the two teams will clash for a third time in less than six months. The traditional giants have been placed in Group A alongside Chennaiyin FC and Real Kashmir FC, setting the stage for a high-voltage clash, which is likely to be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on October 31. Mohun Bagan are likely to play their three group matches on October 25, 28 and 31, with the derby scheduled on the final day.

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four.

Group B consists of FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC and Inter Kashi. Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC form Group C, while Group D has Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC.

The tournament will be staged in Goa, with the Fatorda Stadium hosting both the opening match and the final.

The derby too will be played at Fatorda, while the remaining games are set to be held either at Bambolim or Tilak Maidan.

So far this season, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have met twice -- once in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division and again in the Durand Cup -- with East Bengal emerging victorious on both occasions.

Traditionally held as the final tournament of the season, the Super Cup this time will mark the beginning of the domestic calendar.

The winners will earn a berth in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifiers for the 2026-27 season.

Groups:

A: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Real Kashmir FC.

B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi.

C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC.

D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC.