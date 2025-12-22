Tensions within the Beckham family are no longer confined to their private household; the social media activity of David, Victoria, and their son Brooklyn has become a major talking point among fans. In a move that appears to confirm months of celebrity gossip, David and Victoria have reportedly unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram. This public distancing suggests that the long-rumoured family feud has officially reached a breaking point. The divide extends to the siblings as well, with younger brothers Romeo and Cruz Beckham also reportedly unfollowing Brooklyn, signalling a significant rift on the highly public platform. Meanwhile, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Brooklyn's wife, has not followed the core Beckham family members for some time-a sentiment that appears to be mutual.

These social media snubs follow a series of notable absences from major family events throughout the year:

David Beckham's 50th Birthday: A star-studded celebration in May where Brooklyn's absence was keenly felt despite him being invited.

The Vow Renewal: In a move that sent shockwaves through their respective families, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows in August 2025 in New York, with no members of the Beckham family in attendance.

David Beckham's Knighthood Ceremony: A prestigious event in November where the family rallied around the former football star; however, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

Christmas 2025: Brooklyn is reportedly spending the festive season with Nicola's family in Florida, marking another year of separate holiday celebrations.

The friction reportedly began during Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish 2022 wedding. The "wedding dress saga"-where Nicola opted for a Valentino couture gown instead of a design by her mother-in-law, Victoria, was allegedly the first flashpoint. Further reports suggest Victoria may have "hijacked" a dance performance by Marc Anthony at the reception, causing further strain.

The tension has grown so deep that some suggest Brooklyn is considering dropping "Beckham" from his professional name to become known simply as "Brooklyn Peltz". If this move is to be stopped, Brooklyn wants an apology from his mother Victoria.

Speculation previously linked Brooklyn's absence from family events to Kim Turnbull (Romeo's girlfriend), who was rumoured to have had a past romantic connection with Brooklyn. However, Cruz Beckham later dismissed these claims, stating, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

A report in People magazine claims that Brooklyn feels "torn," explaining that while they are "his family and blood," he has always had a complicated relationship with his father. He reportedly suggested that his bond with David has sometimes felt more like a "business arrangement" than a traditional father-son relationship.