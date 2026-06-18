Cruz Beckham showed support for father David Beckham while attending a FIFA World Cup 2026 opening party in London, just days after brother Brooklyn Beckham's latest advert sparked debate online. The 21-year-old shared a photo on social media showing a customised England shirt featuring David Beckham's famous No. 7 on the back. The shirt also carried David's signature, a tribute as questions around the Beckham family dynamics continue to make headlines.

Cruz Beckham backs David Beckham at World Cup celebration

Cruz attended a private World Cup opening party at an upmarket West London pub on Wednesday night. England's thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia gave guests plenty to celebrate, with the festivities reportedly continuing until after 1am.

He was joined by girlfriend Jackie Apostel, who wore an England Three Lions T-shirt despite being Brazilian. Among the other celebrity guests was Sienna Miller, who recently welcomed her third child. She arrived in a red-and-white dress reflecting England's colours as football fans celebrated the team's strong start to the tournament.

Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash advert sparks controversy

Cruz's public tribute to David came shortly after Brooklyn Beckham's new DoorDash campaign was released. The advert sees Brooklyn reference the FIFA World Cup while poking fun at some of the criticism he has faced over the years. In the video, he says, "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story."

The clip then shows him placing World Cup match tickets into a bag before handing them over to a DoorDash employee. "These can go to someone... else. Put them somewhere fun."

The campaign also includes visual references to Brooklyn's previous ventures, including a burnt pizza and a film camera, both nods to projects that have drawn attention online in recent years. The caption reads, "Asked @doordash to go drop my FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets for you guys... happy hunting Follow @doordash's account to see clues for where you can find them."

Fans divided over Brooklyn's latest campaign

Reaction to the campaign has been mixed. While some social media users praised Brooklyn's self-aware approach, others felt he was using ongoing discussion surrounding the Beckham family to promote the advert.

The campaign arrived five months after Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz publicly stated they wanted more privacy. Reports have suggested the advert has been interpreted by some as a reference to his strained relationship with parents David and Victoria Beckham.

Neither David nor Victoria has publicly commented on the advert. The couple were recently seen attending a FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Los Angeles as the United States began its tournament campaign.

The Beckham family feud

In January, Brooklyn Beckham publicly revealed that his relationship with parents David and Victoria Beckham had broken down. In an Instagram post, the 27-year-old claimed that his parents had repeatedly interfered in his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn also alleged that Victoria referred to him as "evil" during disagreements surrounding the seating arrangements at their 2022 wedding.

He went on to claim that an incident involving his mother during the wedding celebrations left him feeling "uncomfortable" and "humiliated", alleging that she took over what was meant to be his first dance with Nicola.

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