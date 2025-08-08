Cristiano Ronaldo was at his sublime best as the Portuguese superstar scored three goals to guide Al-Nassr to a 4-0 victory over Rio Ave in a pre-season friendly at Estadio Do Algarve on Thursday. Mohamed Simakan opened the scoring for Al-Nassr before Ronaldo left the fans in a frenzy with a brilliant hat-trick. The star footballer combined brilliantly with Joao Felix in the penalty area before coming up with a thundering finish. Sadio Mane missed a penalty for the Saudi side but sixteen second later, Ronaldo headed in their third goal. The hat-trick was completed five minutes later from the penalty spot.

Earlier, Ronaldo ended months of speculation over his club's future by signing a contract extension with Al Nassr that will keep him at the Saudi Arabian club until 2027.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A FINISH!pic.twitter.com/GHHY3fHt7s — TC (@totalcristiano) August 7, 2025

The Portuguese icon made the announcement official on Thursday with a post on the social media platform X, declaring, “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together.”

Al Nassr soon followed with a confirmation: “Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027.”

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in late 2022 following a high-profile exit from Manchester United, has been prolific in front of goal, scoring 93 times in 105 appearances across competitions.

His move to Saudi Arabia marked a significant shift in global football, drawing international attention to the Saudi Pro League and setting the stage for a wave of star arrivals in the region.

The extension comes after weeks of speculation regarding a potential departure.