Cristiano Ronaldo Says Self-Belief Key To Success

Cristiano Ronaldo says the key to his staggering success is believing nobody is better than he is -- and he advised his Portuguese teammates to adopt the same attitude. The Real Madrid star made the comments as he accepted the Portuguese player of the year award in Lisbon. "We should always believe we are the best," said Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title and who is now turning his gaze to the 2018 World Cup. "You need to think big. I always believe that nobody is better than me, out on the pitch at least," he said.