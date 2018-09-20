 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Red Card To Be Reviewed By UEFA On September 27

Updated: 20 September 2018 23:05 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive only a one-match ban for his red card in Wednesday's Champions League win over Valencia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Red Card To Be Reviewed By UEFA On September 27
Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for Juventus in win over Valencia © AFP

UEFA have opened a disciplinary case over Cristiano Ronaldo's red card in the Champions League which will be assessed on September 27, European football's governing body said on Thursday. Ronaldo was sent off in the 29th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 win away to Valencia after a tussle with defender Jeison Murillo, with the former Real Madrid star leaving the pitch in tears. The Portugal captain fell to the ground in disbelief and then yelled into the air in frustration, although Juventus overcame his dismissal thanks to a pair of Miralem Pjanic penalties.It was the 11th red card of Ronaldo's career, but first in the Champions League, and will see him miss Juve's next group game against Swiss side Young Boys in Turin.

He will find out next week whether his one-match ban is extended. An increase would also rule him out of a return to Old Trafford to face former club Manchester United.

Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus has raised expectations of a first Champions League title since 1996, with share prices peaking at a record 1.8046 euros on the stock market Thursday before closing at 1.581 euros.

It represented an increase of more than 180% since late June when rumours began circulating of Ronaldo's arrival at the club, with shares then trading at 0.64 euros.

Comments
Topics : Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ronaldo is set to receive only a one-match ban for his red card
  • Ronaldo will be ruled out of Juventus' second Group H match
  • Ronaldo was sent off after 29 mins for an off-the-ball clash with Murillo
Related Articles
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Off But 10-Man Juventus Ease Past Valencia
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Off But 10-Man Juventus Ease Past Valencia
Juventus Forward Douglas Costa Given Four-Match Ban For Spitting
Juventus Forward Douglas Costa Given Four-Match Ban For Spitting
Gareth Bale Poised For Part Two At Real Madrid Without Zinedine Zidane And Cristiano Ronaldo
Gareth Bale Poised For Part Two At Real Madrid Without Zinedine Zidane And Cristiano Ronaldo
Ballon d
Ballon d'Or 'On My Mind', Says Antoine Griezmann After FIFA Snub
Real Madrid More Of A Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Gareth Bale
Real Madrid More Of A Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Gareth Bale
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.