Another goal, another record for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old Ronaldo became the player with most goals in World Cup qualifiers by scoring a 22nd-minute equalizer from close range for Portugal against Hungary on Tuesday. It was his 40th goal in a World Cup qualifying match, breaking a tie with former Guatemala player Carlos Ruiz. It was also a record-extending 142nd goal in men's internationals for Ronaldo and made the score 1-1 in Lisbon. He then added a second goal in first-half stoppage time to give Portugal a 2-1 lead at halftime and improve his tally in World Cup qualifying to 41 goals.

Ronaldo has scored those 41 goals in 50 World Cup qualifiers.

