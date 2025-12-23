The family feud in the Beckhams is out in the open after Brooklyn -- the eldest son of England football great David Beckham and Victoria -- decided to block his parents and siblings on Instagram. Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have refrained from attending family gatherings this year, including the 50th birthday of David Beckham. While the start of cracks in the family reportedly dates back to the wedding of Brooklyn and Nicola, it has now been reported that it was a simple 'like' from Victoria on an Instagram post that prompted her eldest son to take the drastic step of blocking his family members on social media.

According to reports from the US Sun this weekend, a simple "like" from Victoria Beckham on a post by her 26-year-old son, Brooklyn, was the catalyst for a fresh family row.

The former Spice Girl's interaction reportedly triggered thousands of followers to flood Brooklyn's comments section, urging him to end the long-standing tensions and reconcile with his parents. Brooklyn saw this as an invasion of his space. Hence, he reacted by immediately blocking his mother.

The fallout quickly escalated, with Brooklyn also blocking his father, David, and his younger siblings within hours. The report claims that David and Victoria are "logically heartbroken" by Brooklyn's actions, particularly as it comes just days before the family was due to gather for Christmas.

The Start Of The Feud

Tensions reportedly began in the family before Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding. Nicola originally planned to wear a Victoria Beckham design, but ultimately wore Valentino. Claims surfaced that Victoria wasn't happy with the development, leading to hurt feelings on both sides.

At the wedding ceremony, the singer allegedly gave a speech calling Victoria "the most beautiful woman in the room," which reportedly left the newlyweds feeling sidelined on their own big day.

Earlier, rumours of David and Victoria unfollowing Brooklyn on social media emerged, but their youngest son, Cruz, cleared that, saying his parents were 'woke up blocked' by his eldest brother.