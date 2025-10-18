Chennaiyin FC have appointed Clifford Miranda as their new head coach, the club announced on Saturday. Miranda, who succeeds Owen Coyle, became the first Indian head coach of the club. His first assignment as head coach in AIFF Super Cup that kicks off in his home state Goa on October 25. Chennaiyin are placed in a tough group with fellow Indian Super League (ISL) sides Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC alongside Dempo SC who will enjoy home advantage.

Chennaiyin FC and Coyle had mutually parted ways earlier this year. The Scottish manager was one of the most accomplished figures in the ISL, having previously won the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC.

Miranda will vie to change the club's fortunes, with the AIFF Super Cup presenting an immediate chance to make a statement. In the 2024-25 season, Chennaiyin FC finished 11th with only seven wins in 24 matches under Coyle's coaching.

The former FC Goa, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC assistant will make the step up to the head coach position as the Marina Machans look to challenge for the top honours again.

Chennaiyin last tasted silverware in 2017-18 when they beat Bengaluru FC in the ISL Cup final and have qualified for the ISL playoffs just once in the last five seasons.

The coach has history on his side when it comes to the AIFF Super Cup having already won the tournament with Odisha FC in 2023 as an interim head coach, a feat he would love to repeat with his new club.

The 43-year-old had a stellar playing career for club and country and featured as a player in the ISL for FC Goa and ATK FC in the first two campaigns of the ISL.

