Chelsea will be going up against Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League match, at the Stamford Bridge on Friday (IST). Chelsea held a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in their previous clash while Manchester City also had a similar result against Everton. Currently, Manchester City have registered 11 wins out of 16 games and are at the second place in the points table. On the other hand, Chelsea have won 7 out of 16 matches and are at the 10th spot. It will be an interesting match as both the teams will try to put their best foot forward.

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Friday, January 6.

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

