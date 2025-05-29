Chelsea captain Reece James said anything other than winning the UEFA Conference League would have been judged a failure after beating Real Betis 4-1 in the final. James came off the bench to help inspire a second-half turnaround as the Blues stormed back from 1-0 down at the break. Goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo secured Chelsea's first trophy since 2021. The English giants were strong favourites for the competition before a ball was kicked thanks to far wealthier resources than their rivals in Europe's third tier tournament.

That financial disparity showed as Enzo Maresca's team cruised to glory but James is aware they face a far tougher test when they return to the Champions League next season.

"Coming into this competition, it was something we had to win," James told TNT Sports. "Next season we go again in the Champions League."

Victory also meant Chelsea became the first club to win all four major UEFA competitions after the Champions League, Europa League and disbanded Cup Winners' Cup.

"To be the only team in history (to win all four), it is a great feeling," said Cole Palmer, who helped turn the game with two assists for Chelsea's first two goals.

