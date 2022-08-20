Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely for aiming racist abuse at Tottenham's South Korea forward Son Heung-min during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge. Son was subjected to the sickening taunts from a member of the crowd in last Sunday's stormy London derby. Chelsea have concluded an investigation by banning the season ticket holder. "Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely," a Chelsea statement said on Saturday.

Chelsea have previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running No To Hate campaign before Sunday's Spurs clash, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuse.