Coventry moved nearer a return to the Premier League after a goalless draw at promotion rivals Hull on Monday. The result left Coventry 12 points clear at the top of English football's second-tier Championship and within four points of ending their 25-year exile from the elite top flight. A draw meant Hull stayed in fifth place -- one of the play-off spots -- and also remained in contention to finish second with five games left to play. Only the top two at the end of the regular season are guaranteed promotion to the lucrative Premier League with the other remaining place secured by play-off games between the teams finishing third to sixth.

Earlier on Monday, Oscar Schwartau came off the bench to score the decisive goal as Norwich beat Millwall 2-1 –- a win that helped bitter local rivals Ipswich.

Millwall, who started the day second, led through substitute Mihailo Ivanovic shortly after half-time but Pelle Mattson's long-range strike and Schwartau's effort sealed defeat to give their closest pursuers –- including Ipswich –- hope of narrowing the gap.

Instead it was Ipswich who went second after Kasey McAteer scored his first goal for the Tractor Boys on the stroke of half-time as they came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1.

Middlesbrough found themselves in third place, level on points with Ipswich but significantly having played two more games, following a 2-2 draw away to Swansea.

In a game of three penalties -- including two for Swansea both scored by Zan Vipotnik -- it was Tommy Conway's second-half spot-kick that rescued a point for Boro.

Mid-table Bristol City made it two wins in a row under veteran interim manager Roy Hodgson with a 1-0 victory at home to Sheffield United.

Mark Sykes scored the lone goal at Ashton Gate but Radek Vitek made several fine saves to secure another success for 78-year-old former England boss Hodgson.

At the bottom of the the table, Andre Dozzell's 87th-minute equaliser salvaged a point for 10-man Portsmouth in a 2-2 draw with fellow relegation candidates Oxford.

The result meant Pompey remained just above the bottom three, with a game in hand over the clubs in the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday, long since condemned to the drop after being hit with 18 points in penalties for entering administration and breaches of payment obligations, were denied a first home league win of the season after Jordan Ayew scored a late equaliser for Leicester.

But the result kept the Foxes in the bottom three after Jerry Yates' second-minute goal put the Owls ahead.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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