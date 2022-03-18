Holders Chelsea were drawn against 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday, with the English club's future in jeopardy. Chelsea are up for sale after the British government placed Russian owner Roman Abramovich under sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the other ties, Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid, Spanish club Villarreal will play Bayern Munich and Benfica take on Liverpool.

The first legs will be played on April 5 and 6 with the second legs on April 12 and 13.

Quarter-finals

Chelsea (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR) v Liverpool (ENG)

Semi-finals

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

- Quarter-final first legs to be played April 5 and 6, second legs on April 12 and 13

- Semi-final first legs to be played April 26 and 27, second legs on May 3 and 4

- Final to be played at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28

Promoted

(More to follow)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)