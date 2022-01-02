Four Bayern Munich players including captain Manuel Neuer, as well as a coach have tested positive for Covid-19, the Bundesliga champions said. Goalkeeper Neuer will miss the first training session of the year, which has been moved from January 2 to January 3 "in light of the current pandemic situation," Bayern said. "Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards have tested positive for coronavirus. "They are all doing well, as is assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller, who has also tested positive for the virus. They are all isolating at home," the club said in a statement.

In December, the Bavarians said they would be without Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich for up to four weeks after he contracted the virus.

Kimmich sparked a heated debate in October when he revealed he had declined a vaccine against Covid due to "personal concerns" but last month said he was happy to receive a jab.

Bayern restart their league defence on Friday by hosting Borussia Moenchengladbach, which will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.