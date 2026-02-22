Canada captain Alphonso Davies went off with a hamstring injury during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. The speedy left back covered his face with his jersey as he left the field early in the second half, raising fears over the extent of the injury just under four months before his country co-hosts the World Cup. The club later said Davies suffered a muscle tear in his right hamstring and that he “will be sidelined for the time being.”

Davies had been able to walk off the field without assistance and Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was initially optimistic about the injury.

“It doesn't look too bad,” Kompany said immediately after Bayern's 3-2 win. “I don't know whether it will be two weeks or four weeks. But I have the feeling it won't be too long. These things happen when players are working their way back (from injury). We just have to hope that it's not too bad so he can really go for it again.”

Davies has only made eight appearances in the Bundesliga this season after missing nearly nine months with a serious knee injury sustained when playing for Canada in March. Davies tore a ligament and sustained other damage in his right knee.

Canada hosts the World Cup with the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.