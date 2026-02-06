In just two matchdays, Borussia Dortmund have cut Bayern Munich's lead atop the Bundesliga ladder by five points, drawing six behind the league leaders and potentially reviving a title race long considered dead. After Bayern played the best opening half to a season in Bundesliga history, another league crown seemed a mere formality. But Bayern's shock home loss to Augsburg -- their first league defeat in 10 months -- along with a hard-fought draw in Hamburg last Saturday have allowed Niko Kovac's Dortmund to edge closer.

Dortmund play at wobbling Wolfsburg on Saturday, a day before Bayern's home clash with red-hot Hoffenheim.

A Dortmund victory would draw them three points behind Bayern -- at least for 24 hours -- turning the screw on the Bavarian giants who are in the mix for three competitions this season.

Dortmund's current points total of 45 from 20 games is their highest tally at this stage of the season since the 2018-19 campaign.

Dortmund host Bayern in late February in a match with growing title ramifications.

Ever circumspect, Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said Thursday his side needed to focus on controlling what they can in their own performances.

"We can determine our own fate by ensuring the others don't catch us. We can't determine the fate of others," Kovac said of the battle with Bayern.

"We're six points behind and we play Bayern Munich only once.

"But if there's anything more than that at stake, you can be sure we'll give our all."

Dortmund's only loss this league season came at Bayern, a 2-1 defeat in which the visitors had several chances to snatch at least a point.

In Sunday's 3-2 home win over last-placed Heidenheim, Dortmund fell behind and could easily have dropped points late.

Against second-last St Pauli in January, Dortmund led by two goals but needed a stoppage-time penalty to win.

"As a coach I can't be focused on the result, I see the game itself," Kovac said.

Kovac's men would be much closer to the Bavarian giants by seeing games through. The 2024 Champions League finalists have dropped 10 points in the league having led inside the final 20 minutes.

Bayern's opponents Hoffenheim were relegation candidates last season but have climbed to third in the table this campaign. They have won 11 of their past 14 league games, losing just once.

One to watch: Grischa Proemel (Hoffenheim)

The beating heart of Hoffenheim's incredible rise from relegation candidates to third spot this season has been the relentless drive of midfielder Grischa Proemel.

Proemel has played every one of Hoffenheim's 20 league games this season, scoring six goals and laying on two assists.

The 31-year-old has played so well, he has rocketed into conversations as a potential bolter for a Germany spot at the 2026 World Cup, but said he was "not thinking that far ahead".

Speaking with the Bundesliga website on Friday, Proemel said Sunday's opponents Bayern were "in a league of their own", but added: "The main thing is we believe in ourselves and the fact we can take something away with us from Munich."

Key stats

22 - Harry Kane's 22 Bundesliga goals is the equal-best mark with Kylian Mbappe in Europe's top-five leagues, although the Frenchman has played one game more.

73 - In 34 matches -- a full Bundesliga season -- since Kovac took over at Dortmund, the club have 73 points, enough to win the league in 2022-23.

50,000 - On Wednesday, FC Cologne's U19s sold out their Muengersdorfer Stadium home for a UEFA Youth League match, beating the previous competition record by almost 10,000.

Fixtures (1430 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt (1930)

Saturday

Heidenheim v Hamburg, Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund, St Pauli v Stuttgart, Mainz v Augsburg, Freiburg v Werder Bremen, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)

Sunday

Cologne v RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim (1630)

