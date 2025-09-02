Bayern Munich on Monday announced the signing of striker Nicolas Jackson on a season-long loan from Chelsea, days after it appeared that the Premier League club had cancelled the move. Initially a season-long loan with an option to buy, Bayern reportedly agreed to include a purchase obligation into the deal on Monday, having previously ruled out doing so. The announcement, coming hours after the transfer window closed, ended days of uncertainty for the 24-year-old Senegal striker.

After Jackson arrived in Munich on Saturday, Chelsea decided to cancel the loan deal and recall the player, saying that an injury to forward Liam Delap had forced their hand.

Bayern said they would honour Chelsea's request but Jackson refused to return to London, with his agent making several public statements hoping that the move would still go ahead.

On Monday, Bayern reportedly agreed to a loan fee of 16.5 million euros ($19 million), 1.5 million higher than the previous arrangement.

The new deal also includes an obligation to buy the striker for 65 million euros if certain unspecified conditions are met.

The loan fee paid by Bayern is the highest in the club's history, eclipsing the 13 million euros paid in 2017 to Real Madrid for James Rodriguez.

"I'm really happy to now be part of this great club," Jackson said in a statement, adding "everyone knows the names of the legends who've played here and knows that this club stands for the greatest success".

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said: "Nicolas was immediately keen to play for Bayern, so we're especially pleased that things have finally worked out."

The right-footed Jackson can play as a back-up striker for Harry Kane or alongside him on the wings.

The German champions were looking for additional support up front for Kane, having lost forwards Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Mueller and Mathys Tel in the summer.

Attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala and wing-back Alphonso Davies, who can operate as a winger, are both out with long-term injuries.

England captain Kane made the rare move of openly criticising the club's squad as "thin" in August.

Jackson joined Chelsea in 2023 from La Liga side Villarreal and has scored 30 goals in 81 competitive games for the Club World Cup winners.

However, the Senegalese has faced criticism for his erratic finishing at Chelsea.

He fell down the pecking order after the summer arrivals of Joao Pedro from Brighton and Delap from Ipswich.

Jackson is the latest player to leave Chelsea this summer as the club tries to balance the books. Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Carney Chukwuemeka are amongst the more than a dozen players to leave the club during this transfer window.

