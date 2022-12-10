Bayern Munich suffered a major blow on Saturday with their iconic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announcing he will be out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg skiing. Neuer had gone for a break to try and get over Germany's first round exit at the World Cup. "Hey guys," he wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with his thumb raised. "What can I say, the end of the year could definitely have gone better." "While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture.

"Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors!

"It hurts to know that the current season is over for me."

Bayern will miss 36-year-old Neuer -- a key member of the 2014 German World Cup winning side -- for the business end of the season both domestically and in the Champions League.

He joins French international defender Lucas Hernandez on the sidelines.

Hernandez was also ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury he suffered in France's 4-1 win over Australia in the opening match of their World Cup finals campaign.

Bayern top the Bundesliga table -- they are four points clear of Freiburg -- and face a tricky Champions League last 16 clash against French champions Paris Saint-Germain with the first leg on February 14.

Sven Ulreich will stand in for Neuer as goalkeeper for the remainder of the campaign.

Neuer -- who missed part of the season already due to a shoulder injury -- is contracted to Bayern till 2024 and the club offered him their total support.

"The fact Manuel had such an accident is terrible," said Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic on the club website.

"Of course, all our thoughts are with him.

"I spoke to him yesterday and today, and the surgery went as well as possible. Manuel will receive all the support he needs.

"He is a strong personality and he will be back. I wish him all the best, he can rely on FC Bayern!"

The 117-times capped Neuer has yet to announce whether he will carry on playing for the national side -- previously untouchable there were mutterings about his performances in Qatar.

Former German star Lotthar Matthaus complained of him making errors "one would not normally see him commit" whilst apparently his number two Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was unhappy coach Hansi Flick selected him automatically.

Flick -- who guided Bayern to the 2020 Champions League trophy -- wished Neuer all the best in his rehabilitation.

"It is very bitter news at the end of this year," said Flick, who is staying as national handler despite the World Cup failure.

"We are delighted that the operation went well and we wish Manu a good and rapid recovery.

"That is what is most important."

