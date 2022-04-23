Story ProgressBack to home
Bayern Munich Beat Borussia Dortmund To Win 10th Consecutive Bundesliga Title
Bayern Munich won the 2021-22 Bundesliga title on Saturday with a 3-1 win against rivals Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich won their 10th consecutive league title.© AFP
Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 10th consecutive season on Saturday after a 3-1 home win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala scored as Bayern opened up an unassailable 12-point lead over Dortmund with three matches remaining.
More to follow...
