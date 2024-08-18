Ten-man Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties in the season-opening German Super Cup on Saturday, winning the trophy for the first time. Victor Boniface's 11th-minute goal was cancelled out four minutes later when Stuttgart's Enzo Millot levelled. Leverkusen were then reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time when Martin Terrier saw red for a dangerous tackle. Deniz Undav gave Stuttgart the lead in the second half but Patrik Schick scored with two minutes remaining to equalise for Leverkusen and send the match to penalties.

Bayern Munich loanee Frans Kraetzig and Silas Mvumpa missed from the spot while Leverkusen converted all of their penalties.

"What we did in the last 10 or 15 minutes, with a man down, to score the equaliser -- it was unbelievable," Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said after the match, praising his side's "huge spirit".

"I'm happy with the way we kicked off the season -- we've got this spirit back".

The season curtain-raiser, which puts the Bundesliga champions up against the Cup winners or league runners-up, was the first not to feature either Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund since 1993.

Stuttgart's stunning effort last season, where the club went from a narrow relegation escape to second place ahead of Bayern, preceded a summer of upheaval as several star players left.

"Before the game, we didn't really know where we stand this season," Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness told reporters after the game.

"So for us it was a clear sign that we're again going in the right direction."

Unbeaten winners of the Bundesliga and German Cup double last campaign, Leverkusen had managed to avoid any major departures and started stronger on Saturday.

Boniface tapped in a goal-bound header from Edmond Tapsoba after 11 minutes.

The visitors levelled just four minutes later, French Olympic silver medallist Millot cutting a pass from Chris Fuehrich through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom right corner.

The sides traded chances before off-season addition Terrier dug his studs into Ermedin Demirovic's ankle and was swiftly sent from the pitch.

Coach Xabi Alonso hooked Boniface for Germany defender Jonathan Tah almost immediately but Stuttgart dominated before half-time, Millot and Pascal Stenzel both going inches away from scoring a second.

Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness brought on Undav and Kraetzig from the bench and the duo combined to give the visitors the lead one minute later when the former Brighton striker tapped in on the counter.

Known for turning matches with late goals last season, Leverkusen again broke through in the dying stages, Alex Grimaldo finding Schick who powered the ball home with just two minutes remaining.

The match went straight to penalties without extra time and Leverkusen -- who have not lost a match domestically since May 2023 -- were faultless.

