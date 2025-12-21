Barcelona vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona take on Villarreal in a crucial La Liga clash on Sunday. League leaders Barcelona enter their last league game of 2025 with a one-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, but can extend it to four points with a win. On the other hand, Villarreal are eight points behind, but have played two games less, and can firmly enter the title race with a victory. Star Barcelona midfielder Pedri will miss the game due to injury. As a result, Hansi Flick's side will be relying on the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to fire them to victory.

Barcelona vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025/26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, December 21 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain

What time will the Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

