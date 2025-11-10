Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona face off against Celta Vigo, aiming to register successive La Liga wins for the first time in over a month. Barcelona find themselves third in the league table, behind arch rivals Real Madrid and high-flying Villarreal, and need to win in order to jump back to second spot. However, Hansi Flick's side continue to be without several stars, with the likes of Raphinha and Pedri out injured. Celta Vigo, who have often been a stumbling block for Barcelona in the past, are unbeaten in their last four La Liga games.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will take place on Monday, November 10 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, Spain

What time will the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)