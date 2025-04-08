Barcelona midfielder Gavi admitted Tuesday the Catalan giants can be beaten despite not suffering a single defeat in 2025. The Spanish league leaders have not lost in the last 22 games across all competitions and welcome Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in a Champions League quarter-final first leg clash. For the first time in years Barcelona are among the favourites to lift the trophy, which they last claimed in 2015, and are in the fight for a potential quadruple. "We're having a spectacular season but we don't feel invincible, it's football, you can't always win," Gavi told a news conference.

"We have to play with humility in every game and remember where we came from, that's the important thing, to keep our feet on the floor and go game by game.

"There are still a lot of games to go and we want to win as many titles as possible (but) we have to go game by game."

Barca coach Hansi Flick has switched between Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo, currently injured, in his attacking midfield spot.

Spain international Gavi, 20, is known for his work-rate and ferocious attitude, and the midfielder lashed out at critics who doubt his quality on the ball.

"It's true that people say that I don't know how to play football, but they don't have a clue," said Gavi.

"That's the truth, I can understand it, it's football, everyone can think what they want and that's fine."

Gavi returned from injury in October after missing almost a year with a severe knee injury.

The midfielder said he was having a good season in that context, even if he has not been a key player for Flick.

"It's true that I'm not having such an important role as in other seasons, but that's normal after I came back from a long injury," added Gavi.

"I am very happy with the recovery I've had, and if you told me I would have this season when I got back from injury I would have taken that."

Flick said his team needed to work hard to progress against Dortmund.

"I've always said that we're allowed to dream, but here we need to keep two feet on the ground," said the coach.

"It's important that we know that what we have achieved (so far) has been through a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation.

"We don't want this to be the end, we'll see if tomorrow we'll be able to give our all like we have in these last matches.

"We haven't lost a game yet this year -- we want to keep it that way."

