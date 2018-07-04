 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Barcelona Deny Buying Eric Abidal Illegal Transplant Liver

Updated: 04 July 2018 20:27 IST

Eric Abidal received a liver transplant in April 2012 at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and resumed his playing career a year later before retiring in 2014.

Barcelona Deny Buying Eric Abidal Illegal Transplant Liver
Eric Abidal, who is 38, was named Barcelonas sport director in June. © AFP

Barcelona denied on Wednesday that they illegally bought a transplant liver for their former defender Eric Abidal. Contacted by AFP, a Barcelona court said it had investigated a possible crime of organ trafficking for more than a year before deciding not to proceed because of a lack of evidence. "FC Barcelona roundly deny any irregularity in the matter," the club said in a statement in English on their website. Abidal, a former France international, received a liver transplant in April 2012 at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and resumed his playing career a year later before retiring in 2014.

The Eric Abidal foundation also issued a "categorical denial" of any "irregularities in the treatment of his illness".

On Wednesday morning, online newspaper El Confidencial reported that a telephone tap of former club president Sandro Rosell, suggested that the club illegally acquired a liver for the player.

Rossell is due to face trial on charges of money laundering in connection with Brazilian TV rights sales and was also investigated for the deal which brought Neymar to Barcelona.

Abidal, who is 38, was named Barcelona’s sport director in June.

"The club are saddened by the lack of rigour in the spreading of such information about such a sensitive issue," said the Barcelona statement.

The clinic and the Spanish organ donation organisation (ONT) both issued statements denying any wrong-doing, although ONT added that it had opened an internal investigation.

Comments
Topics : Barcelona France Éric Abidal Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Barcelona denied illegally buying transplant liver for Abidal
  • Eric Abidal foundation also issued a "categorical denial"
  • Abidal received a liver transplant in April 2012 at a clinic in Barcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona Deny Buying Eric Abidal Illegal Transplant Liver
Barcelona Deny Buying Eric Abidal Illegal Transplant Liver
Eric Abidal Suggests Lionel Messi move to Paris Saint-Germain
Eric Abidal Suggests Lionel Messi move to Paris Saint-Germain
Eric Abidal Retires From France Squad
Eric Abidal Retires From France Squad
Dani Alves offered to donate liver to Eric Abidal
Dani Alves offered to donate liver to Eric Abidal
Colombia on the brink of World Cup after defeating Ecuador
Colombia on the brink of World Cup after defeating Ecuador
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.