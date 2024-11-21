Barcelona said on Wednesday their return to the Camp Nou would be delayed until at least mid-February as the iconic stadium undergoes modernisation and expansion work. The Spanish giants released a statement saying their La Liga home games against Valencia and Alaves, provisionally scheduled on January 26 and February 2 respectively, would be played at their current Montjuic Olympic stadium. Barcelona cited UEFA rules preventing clubs from changing stadiums during the Champions League's opening phase and "the logistical difficulties and extra costs" if they kept open two grounds at the same time.

The Camp Nou could instead host the Catalan club's following home league clash against Rayo Vallecano on February 16.

Barcelona said last month they were aiming to return to the Camp Nou by the end of 2024 with an initial capacity of 62,000.

The stadium should be completed in the summer of 2026 with a capacity of 105,000, when the project dubbed "Espai Barca" will be finished and the stadium roof installed.

Work on the Camp Nou began in June 2023 but was slowed over permit complications and complaints over working conditions.

As a result Barca requested to extend their contract for the use of the Montjuic Olympic stadium "until March 31, 2025, as a precaution".

