La Liga postponed Atletico Madrid's match against Sevilla on Sunday because of heavy rain forecast in the Spanish capital. "(The game) at the Civitas Metropolitano has been postponed due to the bad weather forecast for this afternoon," Atletico Madrid said in a statement. "After conversations with the Spanish football federation, the National Sports Council and both clubs, La Liga took the decision to postpone the game."

The Spanish capital is on alert due to the likelihood of heavy rain throughout Sunday due to a weather front also affecting other Spanish regions.

Madrid city council asked citizens to "stay indoors and not to go out unless strictly necessary".

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued alerts across much of Spain on Sunday.

"(Madrid) is facing a very complicated afternoon and evening, with all-time record rainfall since 1972 due," said mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

Real Madrid played Saturday under their new roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in a 2-1 win over Getafe. Los Blancos closed the roof because rain had been forecast.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)