Atletico Madrid overhauled their squad this summer in the hope of being able to compete with giants Barcelona and Real Madrid for the Spanish title but have started La Liga with one point from a possible six. Diego Simeone's side visit Alaves on Saturday already playing catch-up to their rivals, after their worst start to a season since 2011 -- months before the Argentine coach took the helm. With several new players and a shortened pre-season because of their Club World Cup participation, perhaps it is no great surprise that Atletico have got off to a slow start.

However, they cannot afford to let champions Barcelona and a re-energised Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso escape them. Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao, who finished in the top five last season, have also started the season with two wins apiece.

Atletico began the season with a surprise 2-1 defeat at Espanyol and then were held to a 1-1 draw by promoted side Elche at home.

Simeone said he had expected the team to stutter at the start of the campaign but believes they will improve.

"I'm left with the belief that the team is still looking for its best chance to compete, and we'll find it as we go along," explained the coach.

"Honestly, I didn't expect to do very, very, very well at the start. We have things to do."

Simeone said his team had already shown signs of improvement between the two matches.

"From the Espanyol game to today, there was growth -- we played better," explained the Argentinian.

"The result isn't there, but we need to work and to be patient."

Antoine Griezmann, for so long the team's talisman, did not start either of the first two matches and now at 34 appears to be an option from the bench for Simeone.

The French forward was in poor form for much of the second half of last season as Atletico's challenges for silverware collapsed, leaving the Rojiblancos planning a rebuild.

A thigh injury for Alex Baena, arguably their most exciting summer signing, has not helped matters, and none of the new arrivals, including Thiago Almada and Matteo Ruggeri have hit the ground running.

Atletico face an Alaves side with one win and one defeat from their opening matches.

Should they fail to win, Real Madrid and Barcelona can move further ahead when they host Mallorca and visit Rayo Vallecano, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday.

Player to watch: Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid forward Vinicius was benched by Alonso last weekend but made a big impact as he came on to help his team seal victory at Real Oviedo.

The Brazilian is expected to return against Mallorca and will be looking to make himself undroppable for his coach and bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 season by his standards.

Key stats

5 - Teams tied for top spot -- Villarreal, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Getafe and Athletic Bilbao

7 - Goals conceded by Girona in two straight defeats as Michel Sanchez's side continue their struggles from last season

17 - Barca teenager Lamine Yamal has taken more shots at goal than any other player as he tries to take a step forward in his finishing

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)