FIFA's chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger is all set to visit India from November 19 to 23, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has said. The former Arsenal manager had met with Chaubey and AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran in August in Australia and discussed about the setting up of a central academy in the country. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Chaubey thanked FIFA president Gianni Infantino for his keen interest in Indian football and confirmed Wenger's India visit dates.

"A big thank you to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his keen interest in #IndianFootball. Via his office, we now have confirmation on Arsene Wenger's India visit from 19-23 Nov. I wish to bring in ISL, ILeague club owners & football NGOs for a spl session hosted by @IndianFootball," he wrote.

Earlier, Wenger had opened up on his desire and inspiration to work alongside AIFF on a talent development project and hoped to give joy to Indian children with football education.

"I'd say that India is a sporting country, and I'm hopeful that we can bring great joy to children in India and have fun by playing football," he had told AIFF.

"I'm confident because I believe that success is linked to education. We want to give the opportunity to educate young people to watch football in India." Wenger also praised AIFF, terming the organisation as highly focused and motivated.

"The AIFF is highly focused and motivated to help us do that. I think we will do a great job together.

"I met the president and the secretary general in Australia at the Women's World Cup, and I must say I was impressed by their motivation and their capacity to organise what we want to do," he had said.

Wenger also felt that the population of over 1.4 billion people is sure to give India a vast pool of footballing talent.

