Bukayo Saka said Monday his enforced injury break was "really good" for him mentally as he set his sights on staying at Arsenal for the long term. The England forward, 23, injured a hamstring in the Gunners' 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on December 21 and required surgery -- leading to the first significant absence of his career so far. He made a goalscoring return to action in Arsenal's 2-1 win against Fulham last week before coming on as a substitute again in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Everton. "Mentally, it was really good for me," Saka said on the eve of the first leg of Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

"Obviously it was tough initially when I found out the extent of my injury and that I was going to have surgery. But once that was done, and it was successful, I was just focused on coming back stronger.

"The past five years I have been playing game after game, and this was the first proper break that I have had and it was really good for me.

"I got to do a lot of things that I don't normally do. But it is really nice to be back and I feel fresher mentally, for sure."

Saka, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season, said he was in "no rush" to sign a new contract but admitted it was "pretty clear" that he wants to commit his future to the club, where he came through the youth ranks.

The winger, who is set to make his first start since December against Real at the Emirates on Tuesday, has two years remaining on his current deal.

He was given a hero's welcome when he ended his long absence as a second-half substitute against Fulham.

"For me, I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge," said Saka. "It is pretty clear the fans know how much I love them. And you saw when I came on (against Fulham) that I think they love me back.

"So it is a good relationship and I am really happy to be here."

