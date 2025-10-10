Diarmuid Crowley, Chief Executive Officer of Druid Sport, which was recently appointed as the exclusive commercial representative of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in the Indian subcontinent, explained what the fervent football fans in India can expect when the FIFA World Cup Champions and the possibility of football demigod Lionel Messi grace the field in Kerala to compete in a friendly fixture. Druid Sport is an international sports marketing agency with a track record of delivering cross-market partnerships for significant sports properties. This collaboration comes as Argentina prepares to visit Kerala this November for a special international friendly, in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, which may be Messi's last World Cup appearance.

In August, AFA announced the tentative schedule for friendly matches in the upcoming FIFA windows this year. The November fixtures scheduled during the FIFA international window will be played from November 10 to 18, during which Argentina will be competing in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala.

"The international calendar provides select opportunities for national teams to play friendlies abroad, and the upcoming match in Kerala is one such occasion. It will be a milestone for Indian football fans, offering a rare chance to see one of the world's most celebrated teams live. Commercially, it helps the AFA build stronger local roots and lay the groundwork for future collaborations with regional brands," Crowley said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

The venue for the fixture and Argentina's opponent are yet to be finalised. Still, anticipation has started to build among Indian fans to see the world champions battling on the field. Apart from the established mainstays, the contest could potentially see the return of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, enchanting the spectators with his sublime skills.

If Messi is handed the captaincy duties for the fixture in Kerala, it will be his first visit to India after 14 years. During his last trip, the 38-year-old magician played a friendly match with his Argentina team against Venezuela in Kolkata. Crowley refrained from commenting on Messi's inclusion in the fixture but ensured that fans in India would witness passion and leadership from the three-time World Cup winners.

"We're not involved in the planning of any player visits. Fans can expect a display of passion and leadership that reflects everything the Argentina national team stands for. It will be an occasion that strengthens the bond between Indian supporters and the world champions, marking another step in the game's growing presence in India," Crowley added.

The expected venue for La Albiceleste's friendly match is Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is the most significant football ground in the southern Indian state. Apart from the prospect of playing in Kerala, Messi, an Olympic gold medallist, will visit Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi as part of the GOAT tour in December.